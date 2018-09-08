  • search

West Bengal govt bans 20-wheel trucks to protect bridges

    Kolkata, Sep 8: West Bengal government on Saturday issued notification banning the movement of 20-wheel or more trucks across the state to protect bridges, flyovers and culverts which are unable to sustain heavy loads.

    NDRF team members take a break under a tent during rescue operations after the collapse of Majerhat bridge, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 5, 2018. PTI file photo

    The notification comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday declared that 20 bridges in and around Kolkata have crossed their "expiry date" and will be inspected and repaired urgently on the basis of expert opinion.

    at least three killed and several injured after the collapse of the Majerhat Bridge managed by the West Bengal Public Works Department's (PWD) Alipore division. Ministers blamed the Metro Rail construction ever since the Majerhat Bridge fell. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is building the Joka-BBD Bag Metro line and a station is coming up next to the bridge.

    Opposition parties in West Bengal Tuesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress-led government's "callousness towards the repair of old bridges" was the main reason behind the collapse of a portion of the Majerhat bridge, according to news agency PTI.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 12:32 [IST]
