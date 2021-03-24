WB elections 2021: PM Modi lauds BJP candidate who works as house help, says she is example in politics

India

New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed BJP candidate from West Bengal's Ausgram seat Kalita Majhi, who reportedly works as a house help, and said she is an example in politics.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also tagged a media report on Majhi, which states that she is the wife of a plumber and works as a house maid earning a modest income. Majhi, the BJP candidate from the Ausgram assembly seat in West Bengal, is an example in politics, PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Kalita ji, who earns a livelihood in a self-respecting manner, has emerged as a new hope for the society through her dedication to serve," he said.

Earlier, Twitter said that it is implementing significant product, policy, and enforcement updates to keep the service safe from attempts to manipulate the platform.

According to reports, a global cross-functional team with local, cultural, and language expertise will run the election integrity work. The Twitter also said that it is taking proactive measures to prevent prohibited political advertising through comprehensive and nuanced enforcement mechanisms.

In a statement, the company said, "These include identifying and blocking ads from referenced candidates, parties, and other election-related content."

The social media platform also said it will label synthetic and manipulated media and link it to a Twitter Moment to give people additional context and surface-related conversations "so they can make more informed decisions on the content they want to engage with or amplify".

When people attempt to retweet tweets with a synthetic and manipulated media label, they will see a prompt pointing them to credible information.

"These Tweets won't be algorithmically recommended by Twitter, which further reduces the visibility of misleading information," the company announced.

Twitter will also launch an events page dedicated to the assembly elections on voting days and for the election results day. The page will include a timeline of Tweets from credible accounts to provide the latest information on the days of voting and election results.