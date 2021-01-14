YouTube
    West Bengal Elections 2021: BJP will form govt and implement NRC says minister

    Kolkata, Jan 14: The BJP will come to power in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly elections there, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla said.

    He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "is getting the ration cards of Rohingya Muslims and people of Bangladesh made in West Bengal".

    Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla

    "The BJP will form government in West Bengal in April. As soon as BJP comes to power in West Bengal, NRC would be implemented," Shukla told reporters.

    "She is dreaming of creating Greater Bangladesh," the minister of state for parliamentary affairs alleged, targeting the Trinamool Congress supremo.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
    X