West Bengal elections 2021: BJP announces 148 candidates for upcoming assembly polls

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 18: The BJP Thursday announced 148 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, including the party's vice-president Mukul Roy and its former state unit head Rahul Sinha.

The party continued with its strategy of fielding personalities from different walks of life and sitting MPs as it named folk artiste Ashim Sarkar from the Haringhata assembly seat and scientist Gobhardhan Das from the Purbasthali Uttar.

The party has fielded its former state unit chief Rahul Sinha from Habra and former Union minister and ex-TMC leader Mukul Roy from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat. The BJP has so far announced five sitting MPs including an Union minister as its candidates for assembly polls in the state.

West Bengal assembly polls 2021: ISF fields candidates from across religions, castes

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, with first phase on March 27 and the last on April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.

Before announcing the candidates for assembly polls, actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the popular Ramayana serial, joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders.

Here is the list of all candidates announced by the BJP so far: Click here