Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailment: Rajasthan govt to send 2 ministers to Bengal for coordination

West Bengal eases Covid norms, allows 200 guests at weddings

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: The West Bengal government on Saturday eased Covid-19 relaxations, allowing a maximum of 200 guests for wedding functions at a time.

"Marriage-related functions will be allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50% seating capacity of the hall, venue, whichever is lower. Fairs may be allowed in open-air venues in a very restricted manner, following COVID19 appropriate protocols," the state government said in a statement.

"Restrictions, relaxation measures and advisory as already in force under the Disaster Management Act read with WB Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, stand extended up to January 31, 2022," it added.

West Bengal on Friday reported 22,645 new COVID-19 cases - 822 less than the previous day - which pushed the tally to 18,63,697, the health department said in its bulletin.

Twenty-eight more COVID-related deaths in the state - highest since the third wave of the pandemic struck in December - with the toll climbing to 20,013, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate dipped to 31.14 per cent from 32.13 per cent a day ago.

The fatality rate stood at 1.07 per cent.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 16:33 [IST]