YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal lockdown extended till June 15: Here's what allowed, what remains hut

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 27: Considering the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced extension of the lockdown in the state till June 15 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

    West Bengal Covid-19 restrictions extended till June 15

    Banerjee had decided to impose an indefinite prohibition on several things, including shopping malls, markets, restaurants and bars, gyms, and swimming pools, with immediate effect.

    The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on May 30.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal lockdown coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 16:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X