West Bengal Covid-19 restrictions extended till June 15

West Bengal lockdown extended till June 15: Here's what allowed, what remains hut

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, May 27: Considering the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced extension of the lockdown in the state till June 15 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Banerjee had decided to impose an indefinite prohibition on several things, including shopping malls, markets, restaurants and bars, gyms, and swimming pools, with immediate effect.

The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on May 30.

Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 16:43 [IST]