West Bengal: BJP's Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joins TMC

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Aug 30: In a setback, West Bengal MLA Tanmoy Ghosh became the second Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker to join the Trinamool Congress after the party registered a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections in May this year.

Ghosh joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party in presence of TMC leader Bratya Basu at a hotel in Camac Street here.

"BJP is into vindictive politics. They're attempting to snatch rights of WB people by using central agencies. I urge all politicians to support CM Mamata Banerjee for public welfare," Ghosh said after switching camps.

BJP national vice president and MLA Mukul Roy returned to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in June this year, which was seen as the first setback for the saffron camp, after its failure to stop Mamata's rule in the state in 2021.

Roy had quit the TMC in 2017 and was appointed as the general secretary of the BJP in the run up to the Bengal assembly elections. He had left the TMC due to alleged disagreements with the top leadership on several issue, which included problems with Abhishek Banerjee.

Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 14:59 [IST]