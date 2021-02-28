Websites to come under ambit of Section 69(A) of IT Act

Desipearl, an easy way to earn money from a website and Facebook fan page

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: The websites of traditional media houses which have not come under the ambit of Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, will now do so, following the new rules that were introduced for the digital media by the government.

The websites will age to separately furnish the details of their operations. This would include the email address of a contact person.

Sources tell OneIndia that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and electronics and inforamtion officials are slated to meet on Monday to discuss the issue.

Following this meet, the government will provide the format within which the details would be furnished.

Under Section 69(A), the government can take action against posts and accounts that can pose a threat to public order or the soveriegnty of the country. So far the traditional media houses have been governed by the Press Council of India Act.

Digital news media on the other hand was not under any regulation and was only brought under the ambit of the I&B ministry.