Weather Update: Depression over Chhattisgarh to bring heavy rains in these states, Check forecast here

New Delhi, Sep 12: Residents of Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will have to brace themselves as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains for the next three days. The weather department said a depression over south Chhattisgarh was likely to cause widespread rainfall in central India during the next two days.

''Depression over south Chhattisgarh moved nearly northwestwards & lay over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha about 95 km south-southeast of Gondia (Vidarbha) and 185 km southeast of Seoni (Madhya Pradesh),''IMD in its latest bulletin.

Under the influence of the above systems, let us take a look at weather forecast for the day:

Very heavy falls are likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.

The National Capital Delhi will have generally cloudy sky with light Rain or Drizzle. The minimum temperature was 27 and maximum will be around 35 degrees celsius.

In Kolkata, the Met department predicted downpour till Tuesday morning owing to the depression that lay over south Chhattisgarh and will bring in its wake gusty wind with a speed of 35 to 45 kmph in the coastal areas of West Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till Tuesday owing to rough sea conditions, a government official said, adding that people living in coastal areas have been asked to move to safe places.

Mumbai will have generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. The minimum temperature was 25 degree celsius and maximum will be around 31 degrees.

Chennai will have generally partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm. The minimum temperature was 27 degree celsius and maximum will be around 34 degrees.

In Pune, several parts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, bringing life to a standstill. Meanwhile, an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas of Pune over the next two days has been issued.

Hyderabad will have generally cloudy sky with Light rain. The minimum temperature was 21 degree celsius and maximum will be around 28 degrees.

Bengaluru will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature was 20 degree celsius and maximum will be around 29 degrees.

Widespread rain with thunderstorms is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms has been forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Visakhapatnam will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

Jammu and Srinagar will have Mainly Clear sky. While Muzaffarabad will have partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon or evening or night.

Leh and Gilgit will have generally cloudy sky.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 10:58 [IST]