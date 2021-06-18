Weather update: Cloudy, pre-monsoon showers likely in Delhi today, says IMD

When will Schools, Colleges reopen in India?

New Delhi, Jun 18: The national capital Delhi is likely to witness pre-monsoon showers on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather agency also predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain in Delhi.

When will be the onset of monsoon in Delhi?

As per the IMD forecasts, the conditions further advance of monsoons over Delhi may not happen at least till the next five days.

"Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," the IMD said.

Therefore, it is likely that the monsoon onset over Delhi would happen only in the fourth week of June.

Delhi would start receiving the monsoon rains only by June 29. After a delayed onset over Kerala on June 3 this year, the southwest monsoon covered more than three-fourths of the country within ten days.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 68 per cent.

Weather update: Orange alert for Karnataka's coastal districts till June 17, says IMD

Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category Thursday morning, with Central Pollution Control Board data showing the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 100 at 8.05 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday were 26.2 degrees and 34.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Weather forecast

According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light rain and thunderstorm may occur over the rest of Western Himalayas, West Uttar Pradesh parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Moderate to heavy rain may also occur over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, parts of Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, and coastal Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Cyclonic circulations are also expected over east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and adjoining areas of northwest Rajasthan and Haryana, south Assam in lower tropospheric levels and Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

While the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, the maximum is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 9:39 [IST]