Weather Update: 17 dead, over 100 missing in Andhra; IMD issues yellow alert in Karnataka

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 20: At least 17 people were killed and over 100 missing in floods following incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the heavy rains, all routes, including the twin ghat roads and two footpaths leading to the hill town of Tirumala, have been shut.

The high flow of water between Tada and Sullurpetta, the Southern Railway announced cancellation--both full and partial-- of various trains, besides diverting some others.

The Chief Minister asked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials to make arrangements for free accommodation and food for the stranded pilgrims on the Hills.

In Rajampet constituency in Kadapa district, at least five people were killed in a flash flood in the Cheyyeru rivulet while 12 more were still missing.

Kadapa Collector Vijaya Rama Raju told PTI that eight people in all were killed in the district in the floods.

The Indian Air Force and the State Disaster Relief Force and Fire Service personnel have been pressed in to rescue people who have been caught in the flash floods.

Fishermen and the general public have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing and beaches for pleasure trips.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted widespread rainfall for next four days in Karnataka and issued a yellow alert for 18 districts in the state.

"Yellow alerts have been issued in some districts of coastal Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka for today and tomorrow. Orange alert in South interior parts. Orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats," Sadananda Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru, said.

"The whole of Karnataka will have widespread rainfall over next four days and rainfall will start decreasing on fifth day," he added.

According to the Skymet weather, private weather agency, Bengaluru witnessed 155m rainfall has been recorded so far.