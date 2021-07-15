Weather report: Widespread rain over northwest India likely till July 19

The odds of foretelling rains: How accurate were onset of monsoon in Delhi over the years?

New Delhi, July 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that widespread rains will continue over northwest India with an increase in rainfall activity between July 17 and 19.

According to reports, widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls till July 16, increasing to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over these regions during July 17 and 18.

It is also said that scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India till July 16 with heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on July 14.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan, Goa and Karnataka during the next three days. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Konkan and Goa during the next three days.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, northwest Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and Kutch region during the next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:48 [IST]