YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    weather report imd thunderstorm

    Weather report: Thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region from today, says IMD

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light rain and thunderstorms are likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today.

    A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 27 causing isolated rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during April 27 and 30.

    IMD

    So far, there were six Western Disturbances in April, including three that brought rain and thunderstorms to the plains.

    Underworld don Chhota Rajan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS in New DelhiUnderworld don Chhota Rajan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi

    A north-south trough (low pressure area) runs from Marathwada to south coastal Tamil Nadu across north Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalseema in lower tropospheric levels.

    Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorm is very likely over Kerala and Mahe and isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm is likely over Maharashtra and remaining parts of south Peninsular India during next 3-4 days.

    It is reportedly said that heavy rainfall is also likely over north Kerala on April 28 and 29 and over south interior Karnataka on April 28 and 29.

    Strong surface winds are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday. Heat wave conditions are likely in parts of Gujarat and Odisha.

    MORE weather report NEWS

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 9:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X