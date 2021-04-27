Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools in these areas to remain closed today

Weather report: Thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region from today, says IMD

New Delhi, Apr 27: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light rain and thunderstorms are likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today.

A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 27 causing isolated rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during April 27 and 30.

So far, there were six Western Disturbances in April, including three that brought rain and thunderstorms to the plains.

A north-south trough (low pressure area) runs from Marathwada to south coastal Tamil Nadu across north Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalseema in lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorm is very likely over Kerala and Mahe and isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm is likely over Maharashtra and remaining parts of south Peninsular India during next 3-4 days.

It is reportedly said that heavy rainfall is also likely over north Kerala on April 28 and 29 and over south interior Karnataka on April 28 and 29.

Strong surface winds are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday. Heat wave conditions are likely in parts of Gujarat and Odisha.