Weather report: Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayan till May 1

New Delhi, Apr 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is likely to be thunderstorm activity over western Himalayan region and adjoining northern plains on April 30 and May 1.

Due to a Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over the upper reaches of Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till April 29.

According to reports, thunderstorm activity is likely to increase subsequently and is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds over adjoining plains of Punjab, north Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh on April 30 and May 1.

Thunderstorm or dust storms (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are also likely over west and north Rajasthan during April 29 to May 1.

A north-south trough (area of low pressure) runs from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to south coastal Odisha in the lower levels. Another north-south trough runs from north Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior Kerala in the lower levels.

Along the region of wind discontinuity associated with the trough, scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds is very likely over south and east peninsular India, during the next 4-5 days.

As the north-south wind discontinuity strengthens over the next five days, thunderstorm activity is likely to intensify over central, east and northeast India during April 29 to May 1 and will be accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during April 27-28.