Weather forecast for Sep 22: Delhi rains likely to continue till Sep 24

New Delhi, Sep 21: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bhubaneshwar for September 22.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Normal Monsoon will give light to moderate rains over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, rest of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 68 per cent.

Delhi:

After a break, Delhi rains make a comeback. All thanks to Cyclone Daye that had hit Odisha coast last midnight. As per Skymet weather, These showers of varying intensity are likely to continue till September 24. Though intensity may vary from place to place but few sharp showers are likely during this time. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours,During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with few very heavy spells is expected over South Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and parts of Telangana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 72 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per Skymet weather, Monsoon would be vigorous over South Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and parts of Telangana, giving heavy to very heavy rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

Bhubaneshwar:

Cyclone Daye made landfall over Odisha last midnight, triggering heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over many parts of the stat. As per weathermen, the system would continue to move over land and thus, weakening gradually into a Depression by tonight. Weather conditions would remain conducive for moderate to heavy rains over Odisha during the next 24 hours.