Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy weather likely in Bengaluru in the next 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 07: The countdown to Southwest Monsoon 2019 has begun. Monsoon first marks its attendance over Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 20. From thereon, the Monsoon current takes around 10 days before making onset over Kerala on June 1, which is the entry point to India for this four-month long season. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on May 13.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, a cyclonic circulation lies over Telangana. A trough is also running from this system to Comorin across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. In the next 24 hours, light rain and thundershowers will occur over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In the wake of a trough extending across parts of South Interior Karnataka, good rain and thundershower activities to occur in Bengaluru. Thereafter, between May 12 and 15, the spread of these weather activities will increase and rain will be observed across the city.

Weather forecast: Heatwave to abate soon as light showers in AP, Telangana for the next 3 days

Delhi:

Delhi and NCR is seeing a cloudy weather along with some dust storm activity since yesterday evening. For the last some days, the weather is continuously dry and hot. Already, the dust raising winds have reduced the visibility during early morning and morning hours. The Western Disturbance and induced Cyclonic Circulation will be approaching over North and Northwest India in quick succession, during the next 4 to 5 days. As per Skymet weather, the same weather condition is likely to continue during the next 4 to 5 days. The weather is expected to remain dusty. As had been forecast earlier, this dust storm activity is likely to deteriorate the air quality over the region. Air quality will continue to remain in 'poor' category.

Telangana

The Indian Premier League 2019 is on its last leg. Today the final game will be played, and it will be decided as to who will when the Crown of 2019. Today, the Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings in the last match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Weather wise, the city of Hyderabad may be able to see some rainfall activity during the evening hours. There are chances of the rainfall activity being seen between 5 and 7 PM. As the match will begin at 7.30, the game will not be affected as such. Temperatures in Hyderabad will remain between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will settle between 70 and 75 percent during that time. Thus, players may feel the discomfort. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light rain and thundershowers will occur over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Madhya Pradesh

The northern parts of Madhya Pradesh witnessed dust storm activity and light spell of thundershowers during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, southern parts of the state remained dry and hot with heat wave like condition in few pockets. Pachmarhi and Rewa recorded 1 mm of rain. As per Skymet weather, Heat wave conditions will abate from most parts but still places like Khargone, Dhar, Indore, Barwani and Khandwa may record very high day temperatures.

Odisha:

Hot weather conditions are prevailing over the interior parts of Odisha since the last many days. But light to moderate rain and thundershower activities with strong winds associated with heavy showers occurred in central parts of Odisha during the last 24 hours. These weather conditions occurred over the state, due to the presence of an upper air trough which is extending from Bihar to Odisha. As per Skymet weather, since this upper air trough would be persisting during the next 48 to 72 hours as well, rain and thundershowers is expected over scattered places of the state between May 12 and 15.