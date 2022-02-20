Weather Forecast for today

Temperatures set to rise next fortnight after wet winter, says IMD

New Delhi, Feb 20: The National Capital Delhi is likely to have Strong surface winds during daytime. The temperature will vary between 11 and 25 degree Celsius.

Mumbai will have Fog in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 29 degrees.

Chennai is likely to have Partly cloudy sky. The temperature will vary between 22 and 31 degree Celsius.

Kolkata will have Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of around 29 degrees.

Visakhapatnam will have Partly cloudy sky with haze. The minimum temperature will be 21 degree Celsius and a maximum of around 31 degrees.

Hyderabad will have Fog in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. Temperature will hover between 19 and 31 degree Celsius.

Bengaluru will have Fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 31 degrees.

Thiruvananthapuram will have Partly cloudy sky. Temperature will hover between 23 and 32 degree Celsius.



Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 6:57 [IST]