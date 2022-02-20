YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather Forecast for today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 20: The National Capital Delhi is likely to have Strong surface winds during daytime. The temperature will vary between 11 and 25 degree Celsius.

    Mumbai will have Fog in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 29 degrees.

    Weather Forecast for today

    Chennai is likely to have Partly cloudy sky. The temperature will vary between 22 and 31 degree Celsius.

    Kolkata will have Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of around 29 degrees.

    Visakhapatnam will have Partly cloudy sky with haze. The minimum temperature will be 21 degree Celsius and a maximum of around 31 degrees.

    Hyderabad will have Fog in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. Temperature will hover between 19 and 31 degree Celsius.
    Bengaluru will have Fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 31 degrees.

    Thiruvananthapuram will have Partly cloudy sky. Temperature will hover between 23 and 32 degree Celsius.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather

    Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 6:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X