Weather Forecast for today
New Delhi, Feb 20: The National Capital Delhi is likely to have Strong surface winds during daytime. The temperature will vary between 11 and 25 degree Celsius.
Mumbai will have Fog in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 29 degrees.
Chennai is likely to have Partly cloudy sky. The temperature will vary between 22 and 31 degree Celsius.
Kolkata will have Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of around 29 degrees.
Visakhapatnam will have Partly cloudy sky with haze. The minimum temperature will be 21 degree Celsius and a maximum of around 31 degrees.
Hyderabad
will
have
Fog
in
the
morning
and
partly
cloudy
sky
later.
Temperature
will
hover
between
19
and
31
degree
Celsius.
Bengaluru will have Fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 31 degrees.
Thiruvananthapuram
will
have
Partly
cloudy
sky.
Temperature
will
hover
between
23
and
32
degree
Celsius.