Weather forecast for Sep 30: Rain likely to continue in Mumbai for next few days

New Delhi, Sep 29: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 30.

Bengaluru

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Rain intensity is likely to be more over the southern districts, where as only light rains will occur over the northern parts. Coastal parts of Karnataka along with few western parts will witness good rains. Meanwhile light rainfall is likely over the eastern parts of the state. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi received moderate to heavy rains due to the effect of a Low-Pressure Area which was persisting over Haryana and a Western Disturbance persisting over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, rise in day temperatures by a couple of degrees in the next few days. However, morning and night are expected to remain comfortable. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, rain and thundershower activities are expected to continue mainly towards afternoon and late evening over most parts of Interior Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, At present, a trough is extending from the Tamil Nadu Coast to Maharashtra Coast across Kerala and Karnataka.Due to the presence of this weather system, many parts of Konkan and South Maharashtra are receiving rains since the last few days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 69 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per Skymet weather, Along with this, moderate rains were also observed over some places of South Madhya Maharashtra and a few parts over the Mumbai region, with light rain over the city of Mumbai. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 66 per cent.

Thiruvananthpuram:

The state of Kerala has been among the best performers during this Monsoon season and at present is rain surplus by 23%. Whereas, Karnataka is receiving near normal rains and is deficient by only 6%. As per Skymet weather, However, during the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall activity was observed over the state of Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.