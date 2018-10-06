  • search

Weather forecast for Oct 7: Rain likely to continue in Bengaluru

    New Delhi, Oct 6: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Thiruvananthpuram for October 5.

    Representational Image
    Bengaluru
    The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that the southern and coastal parts of Karnataka will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall activity. Isolated rains may also occur over the northern parts of the state. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

    Delhi:
    As per Skymet weather, Delhi-NCR, will witness a hazy morning and with clear sky and chances of thundercloud development in few regions. Extreme southwestern parts of Uttar Pradesh may witness isolated thunderstorm activity. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 53 per cent.

    Mumbai:
    As per Skymet weather, Light rains will occur over South Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, few places of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

    Chennai:
    The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours Now, during the next 24 hours also, Scattered moderate rains with isolated heavy spells will continue over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and South Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.

    Thiruvananthapuram:
    The state of Kerala is witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall activity since the last many days in association with the low-pressure area over Southwest Arabian Sea. As per Skymet weather, rainfall activity is expected to continue over Kerala. However, rain intensity will mostly be moderate, but isolated heavy spells cannot be ruled out. Cloudy sky and comfortable day conditions along with moderate breeze will prevail over Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 17:29 [IST]
