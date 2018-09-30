Weather forecast for Oct 1: Warm and dry days ahead for Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 1: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Thiruvananthpuram for October 1.

Bengaluru:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains are expected over parts of Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, South Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Sikkim and eastern parts of Northeast India. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

The Delhi-NCR region including the cities of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall activity during the last week, due to the effect of Cyclone Daye which had formed into a low-pressure area and was sited over Haryana and adjoining areas. As per Skymet weather, in the coming days the weather over Delhi NCR is expected to remain dry and warm. Also, during the next 48 hours, Monsoon is expected to mark withdrawal over the Delhi-NCR region. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 55 per cent.

Hyderabad:

With near normal rains, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are rain deficient by 11% and 2% respectively. As per Skymet weather, rain and thundershower activities are expected to continue mainly towards afternoon and late evening over most parts of Interior Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This situation is expected to continue for another 12 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per Skymet weather, the rain activity is expected to continue over the next few days before the season of Monsoon recedes over the Indian subcontinent. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 66 per cent.

Thiruvananthpuram:

Kerala had been battling dry weather in September but since the last one week, Monsoon had once again revived over South Peninsula, especially over Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, rains in Kerala to continue with heavy intensity over the southern parts and less intensity over the northern districts. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.