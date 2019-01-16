Weather forecast for Jan 17: Delhi pollution to make a comeback; Avalanche alert in Jammu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 16: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on January 17.

Bengaluru:

Days after Sankranti, minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 14˚C. Bengaluru residents will experience sunny weather on January 17. As predicted by Google weather, wind direction to change from northeast to southeast and minimums will increase by 1˚C to 2˚C, resulting in abatement of cold wave conditions. Meanwhile, Maximum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. However, the humidity will be around 40 percent.

Delhi:

Delhi Pollution levels were in the severe range until January 12. Thereafter, moderate dry and cold winds commenced from northwest direction which reduced the humidity levels and led to the disappearance of shallow fog. As predicted by Skymet weather, by tomorrow, pollution in Delhi-NCR is likely to pollution to increase which might even reach 'poor' to 'very poor' levels at many places of the region.

Mumbai:

The city of Mumbai has been seeing pleasant weather conditions through the night for at least a fortnight. Mumbai is dominated during the morning hours by land breeze which last till 12.30 am. After 1:00 pm, sea breeze sets in which becomes stronger during the evening hours, resulting in pleasant evenings. As predicted by Skymet weather, in the coming days, a marginal change is expected. Minimums over Mumbai will decrease marginally. Further, the city will experience cool and comfortable nights.

Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand:

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are prone to occurrence of Avalanche. As increasingly more snow falls on the seasoned snow, this continues piling and at one moment the grasp can hold no more, the snow-stack collapses under its own weight prompting an Avalanche. As predicted by Skymet weather, in the coming days, from January 20 to 25, in wake of an active Western Disturbance likely to approach the Western Himalayas, an extended, prolonged and widespread spell of rain and snow is expected over all the three hilly states of North India. Avalanche may also occur over the northern hills. All the residents and tourists are advised to take precautions beforehand to avoid any sort of mishap.