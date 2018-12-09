Home News India Weather forecast for Dec 10: No relief from pollution anytime soon for Delhiites

Weather forecast for Dec 10: No relief from pollution anytime soon for Delhiites

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 9: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 10.

Bengaluru:

The rainy spells have vacated entire South Peninsula and mostly dry weather conditions are now prevailing over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. As per Skymet Weather, during nexr 24 hours, Light rains are likely over some places of Southeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, North interior Karnataka, Kutch region as well as over parts of Odisha and Jharkhand.

Delhi:

Since last many days, dry and pleasant weather during the day, while marginally cool nights are continuing over Delhi-NCR region. However, these prevailing conditions have failed to bring any positive change in pollution over Delhi as it continues to remain under very poor category. According to Skymet Weather, short spell of very light patchy rain may occur in some pockets of Delhi NCR around December 11. However, these rains will not result in bringing any change in pollution level and will cause smog to continue gripping the city.

Chennai:

Rains have reduced significantly over the entire South Peninsula and during the last 24 hours very light rains were recorded over isolated places of South Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet Weather, as this system slowly moves West -North westward directions, its intensity will increase thereby resulting in rains and thundershowers over Coastal Tamil Nadu around December 12.

Hyderabad:

Weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that isolated rains may occur over the state of Telangana on December 9 and 10. As per Skymet weather, , light rain and thundershower activities are likely to effect at some places over Southeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.