  • search

Weather forecast for Aug 26: Light to moderate rains likely to continue in Delhi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 25: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for August 26.

    Vehicles ply at a road as it rains in New Delhi. PTI file photo
    Vehicles ply at a road as it rains in New Delhi. PTI file photo

    Bengaluru:

    Coastal Karnataka may receive light to moderate rains over few places. The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru has been witnessing isolated showers weather. As per Skymet weather, during the last 24 hours, South Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh received moderate rains with isolated heavy showers. Meanwhile, most parts along the costal stations received light However, the humidity will be around 73 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Rains have remained patchy in nature for the national capital. As per Skymet weather, scattered light to moderate rainfall can be expected in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 72 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    In South India, during the last 24 hours, South Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh received moderate rains with isolated heavy showers. As per Skymet weather, North Andhra Pradesh Coast and adjoining Telangana region, rainfall activity will increase. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

    Chennai:

    As per Skymet weather, Light rains will occur over South Karnataka and Tamil Nadu along with isolated places over North Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 74 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast new delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 22:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue