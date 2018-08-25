Weather forecast for Aug 26: Light to moderate rains likely to continue in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 25: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for August 26.

Bengaluru:

Coastal Karnataka may receive light to moderate rains over few places. The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru has been witnessing isolated showers weather. As per Skymet weather, during the last 24 hours, South Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh received moderate rains with isolated heavy showers. Meanwhile, most parts along the costal stations received light However, the humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

Rains have remained patchy in nature for the national capital. As per Skymet weather, scattered light to moderate rainfall can be expected in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 72 per cent.

Hyderabad:

In South India, during the last 24 hours, South Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh received moderate rains with isolated heavy showers. As per Skymet weather, North Andhra Pradesh Coast and adjoining Telangana region, rainfall activity will increase. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, Light rains will occur over South Karnataka and Tamil Nadu along with isolated places over North Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 74 per cent.