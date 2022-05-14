YouTube
    Weather alert: IMD predicts rains in 15 states till May 18

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 14: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains to states in several part of the country.

    Weather alert: IMD predicts rains in 15 states till May 18
    Representational Image

    The IMD also predicted heatwave conditions in central, north and northwest region. The bulletin came after Cyclone Asani turned into a depression:

    Here are the latest forecast updates:

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in 15 states till May 18

    A heatwave is also likely over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on May 14 and May 15, the IMD said

    Strong cross equatorial flow from the Bay of Bengal to the Andaman Sea will cause heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Downpour is also predicted in Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on May 16 and 17

    Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between May 14 and 17

    Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will witness isolated rainfall on May 14 and 17

    Scattered rainfall has been predicted in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days till May 18

    Kerala Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe, south interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep will witness heavy rainfall for the next five days

    Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka, north interior Karnataka will witness isolated rainfall over next five days

    Rainfall and thunderstorm has been predicted at Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and UT Jammu and Kashmir on May 16 and 17

    Punjab, North Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh will witness isolated rainfall with thunderstorm and lighting on May 16 and 17

    Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:31 [IST]
    X