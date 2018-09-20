‘Chowkidar’ PM has himself become a ‘thief’: Rahul in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 20: In a blatant attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi coined a new slogan-Gali gali me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai.

The Congress scion said that PM Modi wants to be a 'Chowkidar' (watchman) but ''now we all know that the 'Chowkidar' (watchman) himself is a thief''.

Pitchig for more women participation Rahul said that "I want to see more women candidates in elections because nothing can happen in India without them."

Rahul also took a dig at the PM saying that the farmers have been begging PM Modi to waive off their loans. "When he can waive off loans worth Rs 1,50,000 crore of just 15 industrialists, why couldn't he waive the loans of farmers? When asked, he (PM) was completely silent."

Promising more employment opportunities if his party comes to power, he added "Make in India has flopped. The Congress government will open doors of banks to our youth and MSMEs of Rajasthan who in turn will employment."

"We won't make false promises, won't promise about 15 lakhs. We are interested in your 'Mann ki Baat', not our 'Mann ki Baat', he further said.

"We want you to be able to read 'Made in Rajasthan', 'Made in Dungarpur' written at the back of your phones one day, he said."

Rahul is scheduled to meet party workers and address a public gathering in the Dungarpur district. His visit to the poll-bound state comes a few days after he held a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh. This is also Rahul's second visit to Rajasthan since his roadshow in Jaipur on 11 August.