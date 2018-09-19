New Delhi, Sep 19: Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday accused Congress of running a "Black money-Hawala" racket.

Lashing out at opposition, BJP leader Sambit Patra said,''We have proof of a Hawala network that help the transfer of money from Karnataka to AICC. We also have statements of DK Shivkumar's driver who told I-T Dept about how money weighed in kilos were sent to AICC.''

He also claimed that BJP has statements of DK Shivkumar's driver who told I-T Dept about how money weighed in kilos were sent to AICC.

''There are people within the KPCC, who have confessed to I-T Dept about the modus operandi of Congress for transfer of money by DK Shivakumar,'' he said.

A money laundering case was filed against Karnataka minister of irrigation and medical education after Rs 8 crore were seized from a Delhi apartment.

As per the complaint filed against the minister, his aides used to keep Shivakumar's black money in a Delhi apartment. This comes after Enforcement Directorate seized over Rs 8 crore from a house in the national capital.