"We have made this Gujarat": PM Modi's new election slogan

India

oi-Prakash KL

Ahmedabad, Nov 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a new election slogan 'we have made this Gujarat' as his home state will vote in two-phase on December 1 and 5.

"We've been working continuously for the development of Gujarat. Every Gujarati is full of self-confidence, which is why when Gujaratis speak, a sound emanates from within them - we have made this Gujarat," ANI quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying at a public rally in Valsad.

He also made people chant it several times during his 25-minute speech. "Dharampur is known for many works of the past. It is a lucky moment for me that my first election meeting starts with the blessings of my tribal brothers and sisters," he stated.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the work done in the state and said that Gujarat created many records in terms of development. It has brought the state forward by removing the days of riots every now and then.

"Neither Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel nor PM Modi is contesting this election. Dear brothers and sisters of Gujarat are fighting this election. The opportunity has come to develop the entire Gujarat and society by standing shoulder to shoulder and living together," he said while addressing the rally.

Recalling the time when several areas in the state lacked doctors, hospitals and basic infrastructure he said that it was due to the hard work of every Gujarati that the state today has one of the best healthcare facilities.

Without taking any names, Modi said the people of Gujarat have identified a "gang" working against Gujarat which always tries to defame the state. He added that though such people have been trying hard for the last two decades, the people of Gujarat never believed them.

"Those who try to defame Gujarat are surprised why people of Gujarat are not believing their false propaganda. This is because the people of this state have made Gujarat with hard work and they will never allow someone to harm the state," said Modi.

With inputs from agencies

Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 19:33 [IST]