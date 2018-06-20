English

'We are working towards ensuring farmers income double by 2022', says Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with farmers via video conference to flag his government's major schemes aimed at boosting their income, and also address farm sector issues.

    While addressing farmers via video conferencing, Modi said,''Our govt is working to ensure that the incomes of our farmers double by 2022. For that, we are facilitating needed assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India. What was needed is to motivate the farmers and give them scientific methods to develop their crops. Our government is working with the aim of doubling the farmer's income by 2022.''

    Modi said,''The credit for the serving the country with food goes to our farmers. But with time, the benefits to the farmers started declining and eventually they were left on their own.''

    Taking a jibe at previous Congress governments, PM Modi said the country's farmers were largely left to their own devices and their benefits gradually scaled back.

