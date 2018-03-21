WBUTTEPA Teacher training results declared on this website

The WBUTTEPA Teacher training results have been declared. The results for the B Ed and M Ed results are available on the official website.

The results of Review Sem 1& 3 Regular and Sem 1,2,3 Supplementary Examination 2016/17 can be checked on the official result partner.

The notice that was available on the official website had confirmed that the result would be released on March 20, 2018. Candidates can also request for their results on SMS by either registering on the website provided or sending an SMS. To get the results on SMS, candidates have to send WBUTT roll no semester 54242. For example WBUTT 123456789 2. The results are only available on the third party server. The direct link to the server is also available on the official website wbuttepa.ac.in.

How to check WBUTTEPA results:

Go to wbuttepa.ac.in

Alternatively, the direct link to check WBUTTEPA B.Ed and M.Ed Review Result 2016/17 is provided here.

A new window would open

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

