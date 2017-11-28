The WBSSC SLST 2017 Assistant Teachers Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The panel in respect of selected candidates as well as final waiting list towards recruitment of WBSSC SLST Assistant Teachers (Classes 11 and 12) can be found in the official website of WBSSC. WBSSC Group D results were published on the official website of the commission in the first week of November. It has also then published the final waiting list of candidates who have appeared for the WBSSC Group D recruitment process.

Candidates may see their status in the panel and waiting list the website of Commission i.e. westbengalssc.com.

How to check WBSSC SLST 2017 Assistant Teachers Results Declared:

Go to westbengalssc.com

Click on the link: View Final Result in c/w under 1st SLST(AT) 2016 (Classes XI-XII)

Enter your 14-digit Roll Number and date of birth

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News