WB to implement 6th Pay Commission from January 2020: Mamata

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Sep 13: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state government will accept the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission and is likely to implement it from January 1 next year.

"We will accept the recommendations of the Commission and sympathetically consider it (procedures and formalities)," Banerjee said, addressing an organizational meet of the state government employee's union.

The Sixth Pay Commission was formed on November 27, 2015, with Prof Abhirup Sarkar as its chairman.