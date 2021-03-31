WB assembly elections 2021: TMC claims police forces from BJP-led states will terrorize voters

TN elections 2021: CM Palaniswami defends farm laws, says Stalin does not know anything about farming

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 31: In a recent development, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has claimed that police forces from BJP-ruled states have been brought in to terrorize voters of West Bengal. It can be seen that this is the second time the TMC has made this allegation.

On Monday, a delegation of TMC met with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal urging him not to deploy armed forces personnel belonging to BJP-ruled states.

Addressing a rally in Nandigram on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP ministers and security forces are distributing cash to lure the voters. Rejecting the chief minister's allegations, her opponent Suvendu Adhikari accused her of lying and said that the CM did nothing for the people of Nandigram and the state.

Mamata in her poll campaigns in Nandigram has also accused Adhikari of harbouring anti-social elements from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to foment trouble during the polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will deploy twenty-two companies of central forces in Nandigram for the assembly polls. The has also decided to deploy a 22-personnel quick response team (QRT) there. The high-profile seat has a total of 355 polling booths and polling will be held on April 1.

"We want to ensure that free and fair polling takes place in Nandigram and for that, we are keeping no stones unturned," an EC official told reporters.