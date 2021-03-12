Watch video: Life saving act by RPF personnel at Goa station

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: A passenger in Goa who slipped while trying to board a moving train was saved in the nick of time thanks to the quick thinking of the personnel of the Railway Protection Force.

    The passenger was trying to board a train at Goa's Vasco da Gama station when he lost balance and slipped into the platform gap. Had it not been for the presence of mind of Head Constable K M Patil, the passenger would have suffered serious injuries.

    "At Vasco station, a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna Express & slipped into the gap between platform and train,"the Ministry of Railways write on Twitter while sharing the footage.

    Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 11:45 [IST]
