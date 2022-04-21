Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram, tries his hands on 'charkha'

From Autobiography of Mirabehn to Bappu's 'Guide to London': Gifts for UK PM Johnson from Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad, Apr 21: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where he is expected to spend around 25 minutes in the first half of the day. During the second half, Johnson will visit the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

Johnson will be presented a copy of 'The Spirit's Pilgrimage' written by Madeleine Slade (or Mirabehn), who was a British supporter of Indian independence and a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram, tries his hands on 'charkha' pic.twitter.com/6RTCpyce3k — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

'Guide to London', one of the first books written by Mahatma Gandhi (which was never published) will also be gifted.

The British PM would visit the famous Akshardham temple of the Swaminarayan sect in Gandhinagar before winding up his Gujarat visit and leaving for New Delhi.

In Delhi, Johnson will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Johnson landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad Thursday morning and was received by chief minister Bhupendra Patel, as well as governor Acharya Devvrat. Senior state officials and ministers were also present to receive the UK prime minister.

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:19 [IST]