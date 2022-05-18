YouTube
    Watch: Two buses collide head-on in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, 30 injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Salem, May 18: As many as 30 people were injured after two private buses collided head-on with each other in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. The private bus driver identified as P. Arunachalam has also been admitted to the hospital.

    According to reports, the accident occurred when a private bus carrying 30 passengers travelling from Edappadi collided with another private bus, which was travelling from Thiruchengode with 55 students.

    When the buses neared the Kozhipannai bus stop on Edappadi - Sankari highway, they rammed into each other

    The CCTV shared by news agency ANI shows the bus driver was thrown out of his seat within a fraction of a second of the accident damaging the front of the bus completely damaged.

    The Konganapuram Police officials and ambulances rushed to the spot on the receiving information about the accident.

    The police have registered a case in this regard.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 14:39 [IST]
    X