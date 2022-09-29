Watch: Tiger strolls casually ignoring two deer standing behind; Netizens surprised

Watch: Greatest pleasure is trying to do what everybody says 'can't be done', says Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Sep 29: A video of a tiger strolling along a road while ignoring two deer closeby has gone viral on social media. The 10-second clip opens with the tiger walking on a path, while the two deer watch it keenly for a couple of seconds, and then move away quickly in the opposite direction.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Indian Forest Service Officer Ramesh Pandey posted, "Tigers are truly economical in killing their preys. They don't kill just for the sake of killing."

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1.43 lakh views and netizens have flooded the internet with comments.

Tigers are truly economical in killing their preys. They don’t kill just for the sake of killing. #TeraiTales #wildlife pic.twitter.com/BTDFNDJJLB — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) September 28, 2022

"All carnivorous animals are like that, they dont harm unless they are hungry..glad that you discovered that now, yay!," said a Twitter user.

"No animal kills for fun apart from man surely!?!," said another.

"Never heard of any trophy hunting tiger or lion. If they are hungry then only they kill, with the rarest exception of man eater. Which eventually created by people like us, by failed attempt of poaching, with the rarest of the rarest chance of being disabled during hunt," a third user commented.

Normally, a tiger will plan his kill. These deer are in the open and would probably outrun him, so no need to waste energy! — INDRANEEL CHANDRA (@INDRANEELCHAND1) September 29, 2022

Notably, Tiger diet are large-bodied prey weighing about 20 kg (45 lbs.) or larger such as moose, deer species, pigs, cows, horses, buffalos and goats.

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 21:43 [IST]