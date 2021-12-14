Watch: PM Modi’s late night inspection of development works in Varanasi

Accompanies by Yogi:

The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath during the inspection that took place after midnight.

Interacts with locals:

The PM was seen interacting with locals. He waved at the people who had turned up to greet him.

Chairs meeting:

The PM also chaired a meeting with BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs in Varanasi on Monday. "Just concluded an extensive meeting in Kashi with BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers," PM Modi had tweeted.

A 6 hour meet:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who attended meeting said that the meet went on for six hours. "Thank you Narendra Modi ji for enlightening us with your words of wisdom and vision for a better India during the 6 hr long exhaustive and intense deliberation," he said in a tweet.

Two day visit:

The PM is on a two day visit to Varanasi, which is his constituency. On Monday he inaugurated the first phase of the newly constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Conclave today:

The PM will take part in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland, ANI reported.

Presentation:

The CMs will give a presentation on good governance, following which they will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.