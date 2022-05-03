Why France backed out of key submarine project ahead of PM Modi's visit

PM Modi arrives in Denmark; to hold discussions with his Danish counterpart

Watch: PM Modi and his infinite love for kids

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi,May 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Copenhagen in Denmark from Berlin to begin the second leg of his visit to the three European nations.

While leaving for the airport for his Denmark visit, PM Modi briefly met the members of the Indian community who had gathered at the hotel to bid him a farewell.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister also thanked the German government for the hospitality during his "productive" visit to the country.

"My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality," he tweeted.

Notably, PM Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. He received a ceremonial guard of honour followed by a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.

Know all about Narendra Modi

PM Modi will visit Denmark today to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 15:18 [IST]