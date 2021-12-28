Watch PM makes impromptu visit to another IIT Kanpur building

Register for Parishka Pe Charcha 2022: Here are the steps to apply

New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 54th convocation ceremony of the IIT Kanpur said that today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. Kanpur is getting a metro rail facility and the world of technology is getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur.

Meanwhile the PM also made an impromptu visit to another building of IIT Kanpur and met with students who were not part of the convocation.

Today, PM @narendramodi made an impromptu visit to another building of #IITKanpur to greet & interact with students who weren’t part of the convocation. pic.twitter.com/z2d1WjvEsQ — Oneindia News (@Oneindia) December 28, 2021

Earlier PM Modi inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro rail project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He also attended the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PM also undertook a ride from the IIT Metro station to Geeta Nagar after the inauguration. The entire length of the Kanpur Metro rail project is 32 kilometres and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

