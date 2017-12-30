Watch: Man jumps in front of Yogi Adityanath’s convoy in Lucknow

A 30-year-old man tried to jump in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy in Lucknow to draw his attention to illegal mining allegedly being patronised by BJP leaders.

The incident took place when Adityanath was heading to Lok Bhawan for an event.

In a video, released by a news agency ANI, it is seen that the man who had camouflaged himself with the waiting media at the gate, tried to leap in front of the security vehicle of the chief minister's convoy when it arrived.

#WATCH Man jumped in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy in #Lucknow, immediately removed by police. He was reportedly upset over no legal action against two BJP leaders, whom he had accused of illegal mining pic.twitter.com/bZFH0nReS9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2017

He was immediately removed by police and handed over to police.

The man has been identified as Shyamji Mishra of Sonebhadra district. He was reportedly upset over no legal action against two BJP leaders, whom he had accused of illegal mining.

The man had earlier tried to meet the CM a couple of times, but unable to convey his message the man was compelled to take this step.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)