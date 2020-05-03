WATCH: India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya 'punches' coronavirus on its deck

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 03: Indian Navy ship INS Vikramaditya on Sunday paid special tributes to the frontline workers dealing with coronavirus by symbolically "punching" the deadly virus on its lit deck as armed forces paid tribute to the warriors.

"#INSVikramaditya the pride of #India symbolically punches the #CoronaVirus on its deck as #ArmedForces pay tribute to the #CoronaWarriors," PRO Defence Mumbai tweeted on Sunday.

The short 41-second video is going viral on social media, as part of Indian armed forces' day-long exercise to pay tributes to the frontline workers dealing with Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

25 Indian Naval warships across nine port cities including those in Andaman and Nicobar Islands were illuminated from 7:30 PM as part of the thanks-giving exercise.

Overall 40 ships participated in the exercise.

At the sea, the Navy's front-line ships INS Jalashwa and INS Savitri saluted the 'corona warriors'. Navy personnel on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya too expressed their appreciation by forming a human chain.

In the Southern Naval command, seven fast interceptor crafts in Kochi displayed a banner thanking the those fighting the pandemic.

The thanks-giving activities started with laying of wreaths at the national police memorial in Delhi to honour the police personnel deployed in enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, officials said.

A military chopper also showered petals on the memorial. From Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and Dibrugarh to Kutch, the Army carried out these activities and felicitated health professionals and emergency supply operatives.

"Visits to hospitals were carried out in over hundreds of towns in all states from the local Army formations," the defence ministry said in a statement. In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the armed forces for the exercise.

"I thank the Armed Forces for their special initiatives like fly pasts, showering flower petals and several other performances to express gratitude towards medical professionals, police and other frontline warriors.

The entire nation stands united in these challenging times," Singh said. Singh said the "frontline warriors" are doing commendable work in strengthening India's fight against COVID-19.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had on Friday announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors".