    Watch: Indian Army displays new combat uniform for the first time

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The Indian Army for the first time unveiled its new combat uniform. The commandos of the Parachute Regiment clothed in the new uniform marched at the parade ground in Delhi Cantt on Army Day.

    The Army had said that it would showcase its new battle fatigues in 2022 during the Army Day. The new uniform replaces the decades old combat fatigues. The new uniform features a digital camouflage pattern.

    The new uniform was created in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology. It would provide soldiers with more comfort as well as uniformity in design. The uniform has been designed keeping in mind the Army's working requirements and the need for uniformity in soldiers' battle fatigues.

    The battle fatigues are worn by the troops in operational areas. The new uniform will not need the shirt to be tucked inside the trouser.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 15:08 [IST]
    X