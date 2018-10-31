  • search

WATCH: Grand unveiling of Sardar Vallabhai Patel statue

    Ahmedabad, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya dedicated to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

    Three Air Force planes fly past and created the Tricolour in the sky by emitting saffron, white and green colours and showered flowers on the statue in a grand inaugural event on the banks of the Narmada river in Gujarat as PM Modi dedicated it to the nation.

    The 182-metre-tall statue, which is the tallest statue in the world, has been built at a cost of Rs 2,389 crore and is located 3.2 km downstream of the Narmada dam in Gujarat. It is twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty and PM Modi will dedicate it to the nation by pouring soil and water from the Narmada river into a 'kalash'.

