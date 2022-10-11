Watch: Army dog helps kill terrorists despite being shot

In line with national sentiment, Indian Army all set to shed colonial past

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 11: An Army assault dog was on Monday critically injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

On Monday morning, the army sent its assault dog named Zoom inside the house where the terrorists were holed up, the officials said.

"Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine. Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists," they said, according to news agency PTI.

Zoom has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, they said.

On Monday, Zoom, as usual, was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding, they said.

#WATCH | In an operation in Kokernag, Anantnag, Army's dog 'Zoom' attacked terrorists & received 2 gunshot injuries. In spite of that, he continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of 2 terrorists. The canine is under treatment in Srinagar, J&K.



(Source: Chinar Corps) pic.twitter.com/D6RTiWqEnb — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said.

"Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots," they said.

The officials, however, said the canine kept on fighting and performing his task which resulted in the killing of two terrorists.

"Inspite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," they added.

Zoom was rushed to the Army's Vet Hospital here where the canine is currently under treatment, the officials said.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:51 [IST]