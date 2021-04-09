Was vaccine export an oversight, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi in letter

New Delhi, Apr 09: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a moratorium on the export of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Historically, India has achieved abundant experience in designing and executing some of the world's biggest vaccination programmes. Yet in the present case, we have managed to fully vaccinate less than 1% of the population in 3 months," the Congress MP wrote in his letter.

He also sought to whether the export of vaccines was an oversight. He also questioned why the state governments were not given the authority to procure vaccines according to their needs. "Even though public health is a state subject, our states have been bypassed right from vaccine procurement to registration," he wrote.