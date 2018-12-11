Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1150
BJP1033
IND40
OTH50
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG7526
BJP5715
IND84
OTH86
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG5015
BJP143
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS384
TDP, CONG+120
AIMIM07
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
    Was the Madhya Pradesh election really a cliffhanger?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Was the Madhya Pradesh elections really a cliffhanger?

    Several news channels barring the regional ones said all day long that the MP elections were too close to call. The leads kept changing and at time it appeared as though the BJP would cross the magic mark comfortably.

    Was the Madhya Pradesh election really a cliffhanger?

    However a few minutes later the result drastically changed and the Congress was back in contention.

    Also Read | A BJP whitewash as Congress crawls back into the Hindi heartland

    Then again it went back to becoming a cliffhanger, with the channels suggesting that both the parties were tied at 110 seats each. The magic number in the state is 116.

    While the regional channels were early to call the elections in favour of the Congress, the Election Commission of India was consistent in suggesting that the Congress was in the lead.

    Here are a few tweets that suggest that the Congress always remained in the lead as per the data of the election commission:

