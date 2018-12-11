Home News India Was the Madhya Pradesh election really a cliffhanger?

Was the Madhya Pradesh election really a cliffhanger?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: Was the Madhya Pradesh elections really a cliffhanger?

Several news channels barring the regional ones said all day long that the MP elections were too close to call. The leads kept changing and at time it appeared as though the BJP would cross the magic mark comfortably.

However a few minutes later the result drastically changed and the Congress was back in contention.

Then again it went back to becoming a cliffhanger, with the channels suggesting that both the parties were tied at 110 seats each. The magic number in the state is 116.

While the regional channels were early to call the elections in favour of the Congress, the Election Commission of India was consistent in suggesting that the Congress was in the lead.

Here are a few tweets that suggest that the Congress always remained in the lead as per the data of the election commission:

Official ECI trends: Congress leading on 112 seats, BJP leading on 108 seats, BSP on 4 in Madhya Pradesh. #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/oQTv1g0HFW — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

Official ECI trends: BJP leading on 111 seats, Congress on 108 seats, others on 11 seats in Madhya Pradesh. #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/bGB35R4Mw4 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

Madhya Pradesh Election Commission: Congress leading on 112 seats, BJP on 102 seats, others on 14 seats in Madhya Pradesh. #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/N2jtJmYXGX — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018