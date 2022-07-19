Was stabbed for supporting Nupur Sharma alleges Bihar man

Patna, July 19: A man from Sitamarhi in Bihar has alleged that he was stabbed after he shared a video in support of Nupur Sharma, the now suspended BJP spokesperson. The police had initially denied any such link and based on the local inputs they said that the incident took place following an argument.

Ankit Jha is currently undergoing treatment at a local nursing home in Darbhanga. He claimed that someone stabbed him in the back when he was watching a Nupur Sharma video that he had also uploaded as his WhatsApp status.

The next day Jha submitted a complaint mentioning four names following which two persons were arrested. The incident took place on July 15 under the Kanpur police station after a quarrel between three to four people over cigarets smoke at a pan shop. Yesterday afternoon, he has given a statement in the news media linking it to the Nupur Sharma incident. It is being investigated, Har Kishore Rai, Superintendent of Police, Sitamarhi said after a fresh FIR had been lodged.

Locals said that all the people involved are from the nearby villages and were known to each other. The incident took place when they were smoking together at a roadside pan shop, they also said.

