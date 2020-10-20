Please tell the nation the date you will throw out Chinese from Indian territory: Rahul Gandhi to PM

Warning against carelessness during festivals: PM's 7th message in 7th month

New Delhi, Oct 20: Ahead of the festivities Prime Minister Modi has on Tuesday warned the citizen of the nation against letting their guards down as the festive season approaches.

"Lockdown may have ended in most places but the virus lingers on," the PM said.

"Festivals are a time for joy and celebration we are coming out of a tough time and carelessness could render our fight useless," the Prime Minister says.

We have tackled the virus well but we need to do a better job, the prime minister says. Our recovery rate is good, mortality rate is low, our caseload is lower than Brazil and US, however, it is still not the time to be careless, he warns.

Prime Minister Modi further says that the people have to continue to adhere to the Covid-appropriate behaviour and norms till the vaccine comes.

Planning to make COVID-19 vaccine ready for all says PM Modi

"Whenever we get a vaccine we will get it delivered to everyone and we are working towards it," PM Modi says.

"All countries are working on a war-footing for making COVID-19 vaccine. Government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.

Notably, this the 7th address of Prime Minister Modi after the coronavirus hit the nation.

While speaking about economy, the PM says, "In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate."

Modi earlier today tweeted to say he will address the nation at 6pm. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening," he wrote, urging citizens to tune in.