    Vote share in Delhi: AAP at 51.57 per cent, BJP, 40.53, Congress, 4.43

    New Delhi, Feb 11: Counting is underway in Delhi and the AAP looks comfortably perched to form the government yet again.

    The BJP on the other hand has made gains and as per the website of the Election Commission of India, the BJP is ahead in 19 of the 70 seats, while in the case of the AAP it is 41.

    As of 10.30 am, the AAP has clocked a vote share of 51.57 per cent, as opposed to the 40.53 per cent by the BJP. The Congress which has failed to open its account has a vote share of 4.43 per cent. Fourth on this list is the JD(U), which has a vote share of 1.03 per cent.

    How Kejriwal’s TINA campaign put AAP ahead of its opponents

    In the 2015 elections, the AAP had ended up with a vote share of 54.5 per cent and bagged 67 of the 70 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 56 per cent of the votes, while the Congress came second with 22.5 per cent. The AAP on the other hand ended up with 18.5 per cent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
