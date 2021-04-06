YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to vote in large numbers as polling got underway in 475 constituencies in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

    Vote in large numbers, PM Modi urges as polling gets underway in 475 constituencies

    Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters, PM Modi said in a tweet.

    Polling began today at 7 am. The Election Commission will be conducting the polls with due covid-19 health protocols such as checking the temperature of voters.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 7:37 [IST]
