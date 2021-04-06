COVID-19: PM, Vardhan to hold meetings with states as India records highest single-day rise in Covid cases

Vote in large numbers, PM Modi urges as polling gets underway in 475 constituencies

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to vote in large numbers as polling got underway in 475 constituencies in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters, PM Modi said in a tweet.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2021

Polling began today at 7 am. The Election Commission will be conducting the polls with due covid-19 health protocols such as checking the temperature of voters.